Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navistar International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAV shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.