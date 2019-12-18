Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $282,435.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00006121 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023412 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,837,863 coins and its circulating supply is 15,197,986 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

