Nectar (NEC) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $4,617.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nectar has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00058002 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00093786 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001025 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00059152 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.62 or 0.99934904 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

