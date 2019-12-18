Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) were up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.82, approximately 36,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11.

About Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

