Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

