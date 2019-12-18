Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,776 shares of company stock worth $4,936,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 137.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540,279 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

