NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NeutriSci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeutriSci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.