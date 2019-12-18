Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 target price on shares of Nevro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $1,324,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 18,837.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 640,464 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

