NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of NI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NODK opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $373.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.04. NI has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NI by 113.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 156,853 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NI during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NI by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

