Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph Stockunas Sells 446 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NDSN opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $111.07 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,863,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

