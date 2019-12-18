North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Trading 0.4% Higher

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.00, 20,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 13,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on North American Palladium in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised North American Palladium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $879.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

About North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

