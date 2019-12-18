Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 3rd

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NWFL opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

