Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Down 2.4%

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 37,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.21 and a current ratio of 53.86.

About Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

