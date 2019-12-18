Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. ValuEngine cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NVCR stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. Novocure has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.09 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $1,558,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,776,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $541,435.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,969 shares of company stock worth $46,415,486. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

