Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.59

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 71100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

