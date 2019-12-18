NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 963 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50.

On Monday, November 18th, A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $228.29 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $228.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.57. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,295,831,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,209,466,000 after buying an additional 304,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.93.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

