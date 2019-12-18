NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.93.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $228.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $228.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,142 shares of company stock worth $13,262,320. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after purchasing an additional 528,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,337 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

