NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,884.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total value of $6,974,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,952,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total value of $9,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,002.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,692 shares of company stock worth $78,100,018 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVR by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,817.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,285.00 and a 52 week high of $3,946.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,682.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,558.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $48.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 215.51 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

