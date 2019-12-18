Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.50 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $238,814.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,673.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 510,702 shares valued at $2,678,207. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

