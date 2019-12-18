Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.15.

OII stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,486,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 647,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 156,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

