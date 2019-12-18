Old National Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,187 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,659% compared to the average daily volume of 130 call options.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $80,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

