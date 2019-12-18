Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Omega Flex stock opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

