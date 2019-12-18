ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ON. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of ON opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 726,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,548 shares of company stock worth $1,899,235 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,156 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

