Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

