OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.70.

OneMain stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. OneMain has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 204,790 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 20.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after acquiring an additional 423,847 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 85.0% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 691,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5,032.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 844,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 47.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

