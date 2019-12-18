Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Up 1.2%

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$57.78 and last traded at C$57.58, 188,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 559,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.91.

The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion and a PE ratio of 47.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$498,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at C$3,041,251.49. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total transaction of C$2,920,465.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 756,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,563,631.53.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

