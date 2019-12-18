OST One Day Volume Reaches $2.28 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, IDCM and Huobi. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. OST has a market cap of $7.34 million and $2.28 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, IDCM, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

