OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OZMLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OZ Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut OZ Minerals from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

OZMLF opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

