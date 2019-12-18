Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Paramount Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Paramount Group stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 33,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

