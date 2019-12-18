Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.12-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

