PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCSB. ValuEngine upgraded PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of PCSB opened at $20.12 on Monday. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $356.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.36.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

