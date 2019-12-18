Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after buying an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,115 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,964,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,451,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,982,000 after purchasing an additional 665,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

