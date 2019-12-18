PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

POFCY opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

