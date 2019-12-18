Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGY) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Peugeot earned a media sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Peugeot has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEUGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA (PSA Peugeot Citroen SA) is a France-based manufacturer of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and related spare parts. The Company manufactures products under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. Peugeot SA distributes its products domestically and in 160 countries worldwide.

