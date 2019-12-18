PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PUGOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Commerzbank upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

