Pfenex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,220% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFNX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

PFNX stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pfenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

