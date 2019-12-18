Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down to $26.58

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $26.58. Phreesia shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 24,434 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $3,827,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

