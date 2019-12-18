Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

