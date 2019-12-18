PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.14.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

