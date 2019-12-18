PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.14.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

