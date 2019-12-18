Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Trading Down 0.5%

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.16 and last traded at C$20.38, 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.48.

The stock has a market cap of $521.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.81.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

