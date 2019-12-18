PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,000 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in PPG Industries by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 855,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 516,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1,472.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 237,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

