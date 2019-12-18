Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PFBC stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,569 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

