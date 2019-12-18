ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Trading 1.6% Higher

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $62.78, 130,273 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 156,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1,701.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.