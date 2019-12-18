Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.70 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

