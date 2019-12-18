PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

Get PTC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTC. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. PTC has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,228. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after buying an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC by 36.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,995,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,124,000 after buying an additional 530,204 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PTC by 11.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,665,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,538,000 after buying an additional 173,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 631.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after buying an additional 1,295,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.