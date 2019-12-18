Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

PBYI opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 361.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,456.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 250,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 223,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 208,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

