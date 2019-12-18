Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE WPX opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WPX Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

