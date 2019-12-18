Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Parsons in a report released on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Parsons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE:PSN opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Parsons has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $42.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $35,862,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

