QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.68. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $1.85 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.73 or 0.06221992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,849,926 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

